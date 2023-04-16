Thomas Muller shocked by Bayern Munich’s performance against TSG Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich, in a very non-Bayern fashion, drew 1-1 at home to TSG Hoffenheim. Why, you ask? Hoffenheim, who have been struggling for a while (read: years at this point) now, aren’t really worth drawing at home to, if you think about it.

The Bavarians were hapless, almost counting down the minutes to the end of the game. There was practically no attacking output and if it weren’t for Benjamin Pavard and his volleys, the team would have walked away empty-handed.

Thomas Muller expressed his shock, in an interview with Maximilian Koch (via @iMiaSanMia). “We were shocked by our performance - we actually trained well. The coach must be shaking his head a bit,” he said. The on-pitch performances certainly aren’t reflective of any intense training or practice from the players, considering they seem to lack all stamina and drive. They have not shown any tangible improvement since the embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League.

“We have to thank Stuttgart today,” he added. “Thank God this business is fast paced enough that it’s now a matter of seizing the next opportunity. We have to get this game and performance out of our heads. We’ll do a good analysis tomorrow and then we’ll look towards Wednesday.”

Certainly, VfB Stuttgart’s efforts at holding Borussia Dortmund back today were crucial. The game ended a 3-3 due to the Swabians and their powerful performance. This kept Dortmund from pressuring Bayern off the table first position. This was perhaps the only positive from today for Bayern, however...

