Thomas Tuchel has only been Bayern Munich coach for three weeks yet so much has happened in that period (at least most of it is outside noise. FC Hollywood, boys). He has now overseen four games, winning two and losing two. One of the games he lost was against former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola, whom Tuchel knows has a big impact at the club.

“He [Guardiola] has a big legacy here, but so do Heynckes, van Gaal & Flick”. Tuchel said (via @iMiaSanMia). “Pep was extremely influential at this club for three years. I can also feel the spirit von Jupp here. It’s important that I don’t try to imitate or be intimidated by that”.

Pep indeed had a big impact at Bayern, because his Manchester City side just swept aside the Rekordmeister 3-0 in their last outing in the Champions League. Bayern now have the difficult task of overturning a three-goal deficit at the Allianz Arena if they want to continue their UCL journey. Tuchel thinks it can still happen: “It’s important not to lose focus. Nothing is impossible in football. I can feel that we’re dying for revenge. But you only get to the top step by step. We need a good atmosphere and quality in training, we have that.”