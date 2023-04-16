Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel offers explanation on why Sadio Mané is struggling

Sadio Mané has had a rough time as of late. The Bayern Munich winger’s form has suffered massively and has even got himself suspended for the altercation with Leroy Sané. If you remember, the early gripe that we fans had with the Senegalese forward was that he was often flagged offside or making the wrong decision when given a choice. So, what’s going on with him? Well, coach Thomas Tuchel might know what’s up.

In Tuchel’s presser before the Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the 49-year-old ex-Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC coach hinted that Mané might be overthinking and therefore affects his decision-making. “Maybe he needs not to think too much; he hesitates & takes long to react”, Tuchel said. “That’s why it seems he’s half a step too late. We want to get him to where he was through trust and appreciation. He was an absolute top striker in the best league in the world”.

Has Thomas discovered what has held Sadio back? Looks like it’s time to have a little tête-à-tête with the former Liverpool man and just maybe get his Bayern career back on track.