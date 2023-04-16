 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano speaks on his form and career

The French defender is feeling better than ever, and why shouldn’t he?

By Jack Laushway
FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Dayot Upamecano was looking like a mismanagement of funds when he was first bought by Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig. His first season had sparks of brilliance but was mostly errors and a display of lacking experience. Fast forward to today, and he is once again one of the best defenders in the world.

Up until the first leg in the Champions League against Manchester City, Upamecano was playing the best football of his life and it was clear to see the jump in confidence he is displaying on the field.

One tough match does not define a season, however. Upamecano is still working hard to improve. “I can work on my left foot and my long passes as long as I’m not satisfied with them. Being loud and giving commands on the pitch is necessary in my position. I want to be at the top of world football,” the humble Frenchman stated (@Le_Figaro).

He shut down Kylian Mbappé already in the Champions League and is keen to take on Erlin Haaland. These are the types of games the defender lives for. He clearly embraces the Bayern methodology as well.

Lastly, Upa added that he wants to have a legendary international career such as Desailly or Varane. That is legendary territory but nothing is impossible for the young defender. He ended by stating his story has only begun. We are excited to see what is ahead Upamecano!

