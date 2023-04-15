“It’s unacceptable” Joshua Kimmich blasts teammates’ effort after Bayern Munich draw to Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich have not been in the best of positions for a while now. Former manager Julian Nagelsmann’s sacking and the subsequent hiring of Thomas Tuchel did not give the intended results. The team hasn’t improved in any form and shape, repeating the same old mistakes they always have.

Things did not change for the better even today, against potential relegation candidates TSG Hoffenheim. For a team that have been lurking in the bottom half of the table for a while, they provided quite the challenge to the apathetic Bayern side and managed to bag themselves a point. With the current scenario in perspective, it is needless to say Bayern are on a steady decline that needs to stop as early as possible.

If there is any player at Bayern Munich who is vocal enough to voice what he feels with no filter, it is Joshua Kimmich. The midfielder had did not hold back as he made his frustrations known.

Joshua Kimmich: "After a 0-3 defeat midweek, you'd actually think we would show a reaction today. I cannot explain it. We played without energy" [@_kochmaximilian] pic.twitter.com/vtpM5RkxVI — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 15, 2023

“It was an absolutely bad performance from us today. It’s unacceptable,” he declared.

It is glaringly obvious to even those in the team that they’re massively underperforming and yet there seems to be no initiative to improve from the players. Whatever rut Bayern are in currently, must end before they face Manchester City again in the Champions League so that the Bavarians can look to save their dignity at home.

