Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 1-1 Hoffenheim (Bundesliga)

When it rains, it pours...like cats and dogs for Bayern Munich. The Bavarians sputtered through a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga in a match that was extremely frustrating — mostly because it was more of the same issues we have been accustomed to seeing of late.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.

Some thought on the starting XI and why players like Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies were left out of the lineup.

Tuchel’s subs — why they partly worked and partly didn’t.

Some lamentations on how this season slipped through Bayern Munich’s grasp, including thoughts on how big of a mistake the board made in forcing a coaching change when they did.

Some doubts on whether or not everyone has moved on from “the slap.”

