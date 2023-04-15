Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim: Gamethread and Live Blog

After the disappointment in midweek (sure feels awful to have to write this for the second Saturday in a row), Bayern Munich need to bounce back with a win. Hoffenheim regularly take points off this team even in a good season, so Thomas Tuchel needs his players to be on their A-game and get all three points.

Unfortunately, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is still missing thanks to his injury, while Mathys Tel isn’t fit yet. Given that Sadio Mane is also suspended after his altercation with Sane, Bayern have basically no options at striker right now. Meanwhile multiple players are reeling from their performance in the City game, such as Upamecano, Davies, and Gnabry. The coach will need to overcome all those internal obstacles if his team are to win today.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

