Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané to Manchester United?; Bayern eyeing another youngster; Will Thomas Tuchel want FC Barcelona’s Raphinha at Bayern after Chelsea flirtation?; Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City was Florian Neuhaus; and MORE!

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mané is in hot water at Bayern Munich these days after slapping teammate Leroy Mané.

Suspended for the Hoffenheim match, some are doubting Mané’s long-term prospects with Bayern Munich. Now, Manchester United could be looking to take advantage of the current strife to bring in the Senegalese attacker:

Manchester United could capitalize on the drama with Sadio Mané at Bayern Munich and bring the Senegalese back to the Premier League. Mané’s Bayern Munich future is hanging by a thread, following an altercation with team-mate Leroy Sane in which the Senegalese cut his team-mate’s lip with a punch. The pair have since trained for Die Roten but the former Liverpool star is unavailable for selection against Hoffenheim this weekend as a result. The Mirror have suggested that the 31-year-old could move to Manchester United, citing comments made last year that he could have joined the Red Devils prior to his Liverpool move. Indeed, Louis van Gaal confirmed to FourFourTwo in 2020 that Mane was close to joining him at Old Trafford.

According to Noticias de Gipuzkoa journalist Ramón Sánchez, Bayern Munich is close to landing Deportivo Alavés winger Ousmane Diallo.

Diallo is just 15-years-old and could be another young talent that the Bavarians look to bring into the fold in an effort to both bolster their youth ranks and potentially develop for the future:

Ousmane Diallo (15), Deportivo Alavés and Spain U16 winger, is very close to joining FC Bayern [@RamonSanchezNG] pic.twitter.com/HMy72ziFmz — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 14, 2023

Something more cheerful for now:

Bayern Munich has a suddenly massive match against Hoffenheim this week, a coach still feeling his way out, a league title on the line, and a whole hell of a lot of transfer rumors going on.

Yup, there is A LOT to talk about with Bayern Munich, so let’s dive right into it. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Breaking down the fight between Leroy Sané and Sadio Mané.

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim, a predicted lineup, and a score line that will hopefully give fans some juice heading into the weekend.

Why this match will tell us a lot about Thomas Tuchel’s mindset as a manager, his player preferences, and where things might be going from here.

A look at all of the strikers (and other attacking options) that Bayern Munich has been linked to.

Chatting on next season’s logjam at goalkeeper.

FC Barcelona’s Raphinha could already be on the move away from the club:

Chelsea are keen to sign Raphinha this summer, according to Sport. The report suggests Barcelona are aware of the interest from the Premier League giants, however, the Catalan club would prefer to prioritise other departures, before considering allowing the Brazilian to leave the Nou Camp. The Blues are reported to be admirers of Raphinha and regard him as a potential missing piece in the puzzle.

Interestingly, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of Raphinha according to the Chelsea Chronicle — does that mean anything? Maybe:

Raphinha is one of those being linked with a move away, with Chelsea cited as a potential future home. Former manager Thomas Tuchel was a massive admirer of the winger, and wanted to partner him wide with Raheem Sterling. This of course didn’t come to fruition, and the England international has also struggled for form at his new club.

It will be interesting to see if Tuchel pushes for a move as we also know that Bayern Munich had interest in the attacker at one point as well.

Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus was a transfer target for Bayern Munich at one point, but injuries and a bout with poor form took him completely off the radar of both the Bavarians and the German national team. However, there are some Premier League teams, who still believe in his ability.

Among the interested parties are Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Arsenal FC, and Newcastle United. In addition, Napoli, AC Milan and Roma from Serie A are also reportedly eyeing Neuhaus:

Liverpool are among a number of clubs interested in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, alongside fellow Premier League sides and those from Italy and Spain, 90min understands. Neuhaus has recently returned to his regular starting role for Gladbach after missing games earlier this season with a knee problem and eased back into action. Liverpool, who have backed away from going for Jude Bellingham this year – an approach in 2024 cannot be ruled out if he remains at Borussia Dortmund for another season, have Neuhaus on their list of targets as they prepare for a midfield rebuild. The Reds are firm admirers of the 26-year-old. But they won’t be the only club. There are suitors in Serie A, including Napoli, AC Milan and Roma, as well as teams in La Liga. Other Premier League teams are also keeping tabs on the situation. 90min understands that Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle have all done scouting work on Neuhaus, although none yet consider him a top summer target and will continue to keep an eye on him. The recent knee injury is a potential concern that will need more weighing up.

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona have been closely linked to RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo, but now Manchester United might also be in the mix:

Manchester United have joined Real Madrid in tracking RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo, whose contract expires in 2024.

Well that’s it then. Bayern Munich are out of the UEFA Champions League. Since winning the treble in 2020, the quarter finals seem like they’ve become an impassible wall that this squad cannot get past. Manchester City showed this group of players a different level of football as they overwhelmed possibly the most mediocre Bayern Munich team we’ve seen in years. The second leg is reduced to a formality now.

Here are our talking points from the game: