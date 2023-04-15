Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeneß speaks: “Julian Nagelsmann should not have gone” skiing

Bayern Munich legend and board member Uli Hoeneß is still prowling the grounds at Säbener Straße, straight shooting and not mincing his words. He offered some comments to kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) on the sensitive topic of Julian Nagelsmann’s recent surprise sacking, which came after a Bundesliga defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

“Julian Nagelsmann should not have gone on a skiing holiday after the defeat in Leverkusen,” Hoeneß said ominously. “If he had stayed in Munich, they would have met him and spoken to him Monday or Tuesday. And who knows what would have happened then.”

Hoeneß is sounding like a man straight out of a mafia movie — and it’s a pity what can happen to a manager’s career if they go skiing. As Bayern fans know all too well, accidents can happen...

But it’s also an intriguing insight on two fronts. First, Bayern sure are serious about all this off-field stuff. Serge Gnabry’s Paris Fashion Week trip fallout was evidently more than cosmetic, it must have really ruffled feathers. And in Nagelsmann’s case, perhaps it was the last nail in the coffin.

There’s also the curious hint that things might have gone differently had Nagelsmann merely been on hand to meet and explain things with the bosses. Presented his own three-step plan to recovery, say. Where would Bayern — and current manager Thomas Tuchel — be today if that had happened?