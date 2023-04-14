Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

With basically no chance of progressing to the Champions League semis, Bayern Munich need to keep pace in the Bundesliga title race. That means beating TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, a team that regularly gives Bayern coaches conniptions.

Hoffenheim haven’t been that good this season, but they have a solid squad and are on the ascendancy in recent games. Bayern, meanwhile, are missing a striker and have lost two out of four games so far under new coach Thomas Tuchel. In these circumstances, and the defeat to Man City plus the fight between Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane looming large, Hoffenheim coach Pellegrino Matarazzo will fancy his chances of taking a few points from the record champions.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.