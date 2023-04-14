Report: Bayern Munich planning July heist of FC Barcelona’s Gavi

Bayern Munich has been linked to FC Barcelona wunderkind Gavi for quite some time. Now, the club could actually be plotting a lucrative offer to the midfielder in an effort to take advantage of his “unregistered” status in Spain (as captured by Barca Universal):

While Gavi is certain that he wants to continue at Barcelona, the uncertain situation regarding his registration has made several teams attentive to his availability and if a report from Ferran Correas of SPORT is to be believed, Bayern Munich happen to be one of them. It must be remembered that Gavi signed a new contract with the Blaugrana back in September 2022, until 2026, with a release clause of €1 billion. And while the Spanish court allowed for his registration in the first team in January, things have taken a turn for the worse.

FC Barcelona is scrambling to get the youngster registered, but other clubs are starting to get more brazen with their respective pursuits. If Barca cannot figure out a way to get him registered by the end of June, Gavi will effectively become a free agent.

Chelsea FC will reportedly join Bayern Munich in trying to pry Gavi away from FC Barcelona as well.