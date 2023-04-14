Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel tells Ryan Gravenbech to be patient as Liverpool plots transfer attack

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is going to learn quite quickly that he cannot make everyone happy at the club.

One of the players, who has complained the most about his playing time is midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Tuchel understands the young player’s desire to play, but also thinks that the Dutchman needs to be patient.

Interestingly, Tuchel also sees Gravenberch a No. 8, which differs from some reports we heard just a few weeks ago, which indicated he had too many defensive issues and should be a No. 10.

“I see his qualities in training. It’s hard to try things now. He’s training well. He’s a No. 8 who can turn and dribble very well. Now it’s about being patient. It’s about fighting to be there,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He did well when he was subbed on against Freiburg. I’m not thinking any further than Hoffenheim right now. He’s a candidate to start or to come on during the game.”

Patience, however, might not be a virtue possessed by Gravenberch. According to Sport Bild journalists Tobi Altschäffl and Heiko Niedderer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Liverpool FC’s recent exit from the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham has left the club with Gravenberch firmly in the crosshairs:

After they dropped out of the race for Jude Bellingham, Liverpool are now targeting Ryan Gravenberch. A delegation from LFC contacted Gravenberch’s management this week for talks in the Netherlands. Bayern are currently planning with Gravenberch for next season. Meanwhile, Jürgen Klopp wants to build a new midfield, and sees the Dutchman as one of the candidates. Gravenberch’s future remains open.

After all of the hype surrounding Gravenberch’s arrival in Munich, an exit after one season would certainly cause some eyebrows to raise on Säbener Straße. On a sidenote, Manchester United has also been linked to Gravenberch in other reports as well.