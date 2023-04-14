 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich Alumni: James Rodriguez has been released by Olympiacos

The Colombian is for all intents and purposes a footballing nomad.

By R.I.P. London Teams
Al Gharafa v Al Rayyan - QNB Stars League Photo by Simon Holmes/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Everyone at Bayern Munich knows James Rodriguez being loaned to the club. The Real Madrid attacking midfielder was brought in as THE signing of the window and he was our player for two seasons (which by then he returned to Madrid). There’s a running joke here at BFW that James complained about the weather here (too cold) and was pretty much a crybaby about everything. Now, he’s been let go by his recent club.

The Athletic reports that after just 23 games for the Greek outfit, the Colombian’s contract was terminated; he last played in February and is currently out due to injury. The club and the player both thanked each other for the time spent together (almost every club does this).

RB Leipzig v Bayern Muenchen - DFB Cup Final 2019 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

James Rodriguez’s fall from grace has been appalling. A promising player from Porto and picked up by Real Madrid via Monaco, James met his match at Bayern when Thomas Müller wrestled back his position in the team in the loanee’s second season. He only spent one more season in Spain before moving to Everton in England, Al-Rayyan in Qatar, and then to Greece – all in the space of three years.

James probably wanted out of Greece because it’s too hot. For all we know, he’ll move to Russia but will want out 24 hours after signing the contract because it’s too cold. Seriously, you can’t please the manchild in any way.

This Calvin and Hobbes strip from 1989 best describes the Colombian:

Too hot? Too cold? Just sit in your room then.

