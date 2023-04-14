 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New podcast reminder! Don't bother with match highlights, just listen to our postgame review as we talk about what went wrong in Bayern Munich's 3-0 loss to Man City. No one is safe from criticism, not the players, not the board, and not even Tuchel.

Bayern Munich team doctor unexpectedly saves a life on fight home from Manchester

There is a doctor in the house—er—plane

By R.I.P. London Teams
Doctors are some of the most important individuals in our society. They work tirelessly to make sure we are in tip-top shape or cure us of any illness. Case in point, here’s an incident involving one of Bayern Munich’s doctors, and he may have unexpectedly saved a person’s life.

According to German news outlet BILD (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), there was a medical emergency as a passenger collapsed in the plane that was carrying Bayern Munich’s contingent back home from Manchester following their Champions League game with Manchester City.

Prof. Dr. Roland Schmidt, the club’s cardiologist, sprang into action and wasted no time in treating the unfortunate passenger until an ambulance came along sometime later and brought the man to hospital. The ordeal delayed the flight by more than one hour.

It is truly fortunate that Schmidt was there and prevented the terrible escalation of the situation. Hopefully the person that collapsed is now doing fine and recovered fully.

