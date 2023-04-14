Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich to make “more attractive” for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane?; Bayern’s Marco Neppe being banished from the bench?; Real Madrid to offer €60 million for Joao Cancelo; Konrad Laimer to get four-year deal at Bayern; and MORE!

Bayern Munich’s recent downturn might be spurring the club to re-think its strategy for the summer. In fact, Bayern Munich might be hitting desperation mode with their problem at striker and could be looking to get way more serious about a pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane:

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is keen to remain in England and try to make Premier League history, but Bayern Munich are prepared to put in an “attractive offer” to entice him, per the Independent. The report reveals that while Kane would prefer to stay in England, with the forward on 206 Premier League goals and eyeing up Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals. But Bayern have not been discouraged too much from making a bid in the summer because it is understood that Spurs are reluctant to allow Kane to leave for another Premier League club, increasing the chances of a move to the Bundesliga champions.

Even a dolt like me can see that Kane wants to stay in England, but Bayern Munich could be feeling like it is boxed in with its choices to play the No. 9. The club absolutely cannot afford to brick this move and needs a sure thing — only those types of players are hard to come by.

Related Bayern Munich personnel executives facing intense internal scrutiny after Manchester City debacle

According to a report from kicker journalist George Holzner, Bayern Munich technical director Marco Neppe could be getting the boot from his customary seat on the team bench:

Technical director Marco Neppe may no longer sit on the bench during games in the future. Neppe has often been seen complaining to the fourth official in several games in recent weeks. Decision could be made by Saturday.

Late season coaching changes? A player pouting instead of celebrating with the team after a big win? Another player running to the media every time he’s unhappy about playing time? Marquee players fighting in the locker room? A whole hell of a lot of finger-pointing?

None of this bodes well for anything at Bayern Munich. What could make this story extremely interesting is if Thomas Tuchel is giving Neppe the boot or the club made an executive decision to remove him.

Whatever the case, it’s yet another shady situation in a season that has recently become marred by controversy.

Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo does not appear to be thrilled with his playing time at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid seems poised to make a move by offering Pep Guardiola’s club €60 million for the defender:

Real Madrid might prioritize signing Joao Cancelo from Manchester City this summer, with a deal worth €60 million possible. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Joao Cancelo is a top target for Real Madrid for the summer transfer window. And a deal worth €60 million with Manchester City might be possible. The Portuguese international is currently on loan at Bayern Munich.

There are plenty of positions at Bayern Munich that could be bolstered for that kind of money. It’s a hard pass from me on Cancelo (not that I have a vote).

Related Joao Cancelo makes hasty exit instead of celebrating with Bayern Munich after BVB victory

Bayern Munich has a suddenly massive match against Hoffenheim this week, a coach still feeling his way out, a league title on the line, and a whole hell of a lot of transfer rumors going on.

Yup, there is A LOT to talk about with Bayern Munich, so let’s dive right into it. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Breaking down the fight between Leroy Sané and Sadio Mané.

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim, a predicted lineup, and a score line that will hopefully give fans some juice heading into the weekend.

Why this match will tell us a lot about Thomas Tuchel’s mindset as a manager, his player preferences, and where things might be going from here.

A look at all of the strikers (and other attacking options) that Bayern Munich has been linked to.

Chatting on next season’s logjam at goalkeeper.

The coach that wanted him is no longer here...let’s sign him for four years anyway! What’s the worst that could happen?

Update to our Story of the Transfer of Konrad Laimer (25) to @FCBayern: Laimer signed a contract til 2027 @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 12, 2023

Laimer is a very good player. Does Thomas Tuchel want him? Does he fill a void aside of depth on the roster? Those are things we can assume have been discussed heavily on Säbener Straße, but fans are certainly going to have questions.

At one point, the move made perfect sense. Does it still? I don’t know.

Schalke youth team coach Norbert Elgert can hear the criticism of one his ex-pupils, Leroy Sané, and he has had enough of the character assassination by some folks.

“Great football talent, good character, his attitude was OK,” Elgert told talkSPORT.com. “People say he has a lack of attitude but it’s not the truth, he worked very hard, sometimes his body language could be interpreted the wrong way. When he was here we had a very successful time together, we won the German U-19 championship in 2015 with Thilo Kerher from West Ham, it was a good time for us together.

“He came up to the first team very early and made himself a big career, there are some interesting stories. Leroy was already playing sometimes in the professional team but also our team and he came back to our team and I put him in the first XI. I benched him after 30 minutes because there was a lack of intensity, and there was another player Felix Platte, and I benched both of them, not to show them I’m the chief, the boss, it was to learn, they weren’t happy, but I explained it for them. Today, Leroy talks about our time and says ‘whew, it wasn’t easy, but I learned so much and I’m very grateful and I understand now why the coach made it like that’.”

Say what you want about Sané (and sure he has sulked at times), but he has been a good teammate and player for Bayern Munich.

Former Bayern Munich prospect Timothy Tillman is having a blast with LAFC these days.

“It’s really exciting at the moment,” Tillman recently said. “I just wanted to get a new challenge, for me personally, but as well as a footballer. As I spoke to (club president) John (Thorrington) and (coach) Steve (Cherundolo) and everybody in the club, I got to know a little bit about it. And as soon as I arrived, I had a great feeling of how this club wants to develop itself, how this club wants to develop the league, and how the club wants us players as well to develop here, and make the next step as an individual but also as a team. That’s what it’s about here.

“When I talked with Steve especially, I asked him a lot about the league, how the league wants to develop, how the level in the league is, what to expect, because I didn’t know anything, to be honest. From my last years in Germany, I knew OK, I need something not as physical as only the second division in Germany, because I can’t play my game in the second division in Germany. But I also knew it’s going to be hard to get into the first Bundesliga. I was looking for something maybe in between.”

As you can see, the move has energized Tillman, who is not the only member of his family excelling on the pitch these days after a change of scenery.

Related Timothy Tillman leaves Bayern Munich for Greuther Fürth

Well that’s it then. Bayern Munich are out of the UEFA Champions League. Since winning the treble in 2020, the quarter finals seem like they’ve become an impassible wall that this squad cannot get past. Manchester City showed this group of players a different level of football as they overwhelmed possibly the most mediocre Bayern Munich team we’ve seen in years. The second leg is reduced to a formality now.

Here are our talking points from the game: