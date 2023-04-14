 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bundesliga Watch: Liverpool exits race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham because of price, while Manchester City and Real Madrid compete

Jude Bellingham’s biggest fans are Manchester City and Real Madrid

By CSmith1919
Borussia Dortmund v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

There might not be a bigger certainty for the summer transfer window than Jude Bellingham leaving Borussia Dortmund.

At one point, Bayern Munich was a candidate to bring in Bellingham, but the Englishman’s stature within world football has grown mightily since those days.

Today, Bellingham is a top-shelf talent and even some of the richest clubs are bailing on a pursuit of the 19-year-old. According to Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger, Liverpool FC is now walking away from the bidding:

According to information from our reporter @berger_pj, Liverpool FC is dropping out of the race for Jude Bellingham. The Klopp club cannot meet BVB’s high transfer fee and is facing a change in personnel. City, ManUnited and Real are still on.

According to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, the reason why Liverpool bailed on its pursuit of Bellingham is because Real Madrid and Manchester City have driven up the price on Bellingham to create a two-club bidding war:

Whatever the case, Borussia Dortmund stands to make a mint from a sale of Bellingham this summer.

