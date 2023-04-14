 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Josip Stanisic: “I’ve been an outsider all my life”

Stanisic has always had to fight for everything, but the experience has helped make him tough.

By Frank Mo
FC Bayern Munchen v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s Josip Stanišić has recently earned a lot of praise for his noteworthy performances, particularly for stepping up in Lucas Hernández’s absence and filling for Benjamin Pavard when the former VfB Stuttgart player was suspended. He even managed to keep Kylian Mbappé quiet for an entire 90 minutes in a huge Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

But the road to this success has not been simple for Stanišić. And in a press conference during the international break that was captured by @iMiaSanMia, the Croatian international elaborated on just how difficult that path was. “My path has always been difficult, sometimes I wonder why. I’ve been an outsider all my life, so I got used to it. You have nothing to lose, when I get a chance, I want to play well and show that I’m a good player, not just for the bench and substitute,” he said.

Of course, one cannot simply expect to play every minute for Bayern (unless your name is Joshua Kimmich), so it’s been rough going for Stanišić. “I was an outsider, that’s normal because I’m young and I play for a big club, it’s not difficult for me to accept that, but I always want more.”

And more game time might be what Stanišić can expect after stepping up recently. We’ll see just how crucial he can become to the Bavarian giants.

