Bayern Munich ramp up interest in Randal Kolo Muani amid interest from England and France

Randal Kolo Muani is one of the hot names in the transfer market. The Frenchman is already in double digits for goals and assists this season for Eintrach Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, so it’s no surprise that Bayern Munich are after the striker.

Per Sport1 journo Christopher Michel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern are intensifying their efforts to sign the 24-year-old attacker. Frankfurt are already looking for his replacement but still demand upwards of 100 million euros for his service. What’s more, Manchester United, PSG, and Chelsea are also monitoring him. However, no one has approached Frankfurt with an offer.

Ever since Thomas Tuchel came, Bayern have revived their interest in signing a striker. Although we do have Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel, we need a player to bridge the gap when Choupo leaves and Tel matures. Man U have just said no to signing Wout Weghorst, PSG’s Kylian Mbappe is still the subject of transfer talk, and Chelsea is just the striker’s graveyard. That pretty much narrows it down to United or Bayern.

We should get him.