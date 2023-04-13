Update: Sadio Mane suspended “until further notice” by Bayern Munich after fight with Leroy Sane

According to reports in the German media, Bayern Munich have settled the issue between Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane stemming from their altercation after Tuesday’s loss to Manchester City. Per Bild, a meeting took place between the club bosses and the players involved, as well as Mane’s management, and the Senegalese winger allegedly admitted his fault.

Sadio Mane will remain a Bayern Munich player, for now (via Kerry Hau). Whether that changes in the summer remains to be seen. A sanction for the player — at least a major fine — is still pending. Per Sky, both players apologized to the squad for their actions and have now rejoined full team training. Coach Thomas Tuchel should have both players available for the upcoming games.

Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané have apologized to the squad following their altercation in Manchester [@SkySportsNews]pic.twitter.com/YDciMY3vyT — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 13, 2023

Not a climactic resolution, but it’ll have to do. After yesterday’s furor over the incident coming to light, Bayern handled it in a quiet and dignified manner. Now the focus will shift to the game against Hoffenheim on Saturday, where all three points are needed. Given that Manchester City have virtually ended all hopes of progression in the Champions League, Bayern need three points to at least win one trophy this season.

Update

Literally minutes after this story was posted, we got a new update. Looks like Mane has been suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich, no word on when he will return to training or games.

❗Sadio Mané has been suspended by FC Bayern until further notice [@altobelli13] pic.twitter.com/kjDGSkBS4n — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 13, 2023

