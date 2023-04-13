 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New podcast reminder! Don't bother with match highlights, just listen to our postgame review as we talk about what went wrong in Bayern Munich's 3-0 loss to Man City. No one is safe from criticism, not the players, not the board, and not even Tuchel.

Update: Sadio Mane suspended “until further notice” by Bayern Munich after fight with Leroy Sane

However, we still don’t know what punishment (if any) Mane will face.

Manchester City v FC Bayern M¸nchen: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

According to reports in the German media, Bayern Munich have settled the issue between Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane stemming from their altercation after Tuesday’s loss to Manchester City. Per Bild, a meeting took place between the club bosses and the players involved, as well as Mane’s management, and the Senegalese winger allegedly admitted his fault.

Sadio Mane will remain a Bayern Munich player, for now (via Kerry Hau). Whether that changes in the summer remains to be seen. A sanction for the player — at least a major fine — is still pending. Per Sky, both players apologized to the squad for their actions and have now rejoined full team training. Coach Thomas Tuchel should have both players available for the upcoming games.

Not a climactic resolution, but it’ll have to do. After yesterday’s furor over the incident coming to light, Bayern handled it in a quiet and dignified manner. Now the focus will shift to the game against Hoffenheim on Saturday, where all three points are needed. Given that Manchester City have virtually ended all hopes of progression in the Champions League, Bayern need three points to at least win one trophy this season.

Update

Literally minutes after this story was posted, we got a new update. Looks like Mane has been suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich, no word on when he will return to training or games.

Interested in an in-depth, two person review of the Man City game? Well then check out our postgame podcast! Chuck and INNN harshly critique everything that went wrong in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City, from individual player performances to tactics, transfers, and the board themselves. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.

