Bayern Munich legend Markus Babbel blasts Julian Nagelsmann, backs board in controversial sacking

Bayern Munich legend Markus Babbel recently critiqued Julian Nagelsmann on the ran Bundesliga Webshow (Sport1). Babbel said, “I did not have the feeling that he wants to learn more. He said that’s how he is, and if that doesn’t suit someone, then he has to face the consequences.”

“Something like that is stupid. As coach of FC Bayern, you have to attempt to learn more every single day.” Babbel confessed that there were many things “that made me shake my head and think that FC Bayern at the moment is still out of his league. He’s just too childish.”

Babbel was especially shocked by Nagelsmann’s decision to take a skiing vacation after Bayern’s disappointing 1-2 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen. “What is a coach doing going skiing, after things are not going so well, and you come home with a loss? I was stunned. And then Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic are supposed to travel to Zillertal and visit him? How on earth do we get to that point? ... When I heard that, I almost jumped off the couch.”

Lothar Matthäus’ criticism of Bayern’s decision to dismiss Nagelsmann also left Babbel cold. “There has never been this cuddly atmosphere at FC Bayern. It’s a highly professional soccer club. What matters is performance. And if that is lacking, harsh decisions are made. FC Bayern was always like that. I don’t know what Lothar means by ‘Mia san mia,’” Babbel concluded.

Babbel defended Kahn and Salihamidzic: “Of course it’s different from under Kalle Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß, but they are trying to turn the club into a top brand to the best of their knowledge and responsibility.”

“When I look at the roster,” Babbel said, “I can only congratulate Hasan. In my eyes, he has done an outstanding job. In my eyes, he and Oliver are working magnificently. They want to keep on learning and become better.”