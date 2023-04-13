Bayern Munich brass facing internal scrutiny after Manchester City debacle

When it rains, it pours. For much of the season, Bayern Munich’s bosses were happy to paint the picture of solidity and stability. In a few short weeks, the entire mirage has been utterly shattered. Julian Nagelsmann? Not the chosen one and summarily dismissed. Now, after a shambolic collapse in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City, more important figures at Säbener Staße are coming under internal scrutiny.

Per a new report from kicker’s Georg Holzner, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, the finger-pointing has turned to the remaining pieces of last summer’s heralded recruitment trifecta: sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić and technical director Marco Neppe, who are “under pressure.”

Bayern’s bold transfer window of summer 2022 was widely acclaimed at the time. Less than a year on, the picture looks different — and it’s not helped by the headliner, Liverpool transfer Sadio Mané. Mané landed himself in a sensational spot of hot water after having a go at teammate Leroy Sané following Bayern’s 3-0 defeat at Manchester City.

Now the whole squad structure is the subject of criticism, and it has also turned inward. What could that mean? Well, celebrated deals like Bayern’s relatively cheap acquisition of talented youngster Ryan Gravenberch have given way to a steady tide of questions among the fanbase about Bayern’s midfield composition. A rising chorus clamors for a defensive partner for Joshua Kimmich.

The biggest questions remain at striker, long rumored to be Bayern’s focus for this summer. The plan to go without a direct replacement for Robert Lewandowski after the Polish striker’s departure to FC Barcelona last summer has now, it seems, fallen fully to pieces. And it seems even the bosses know it.

Now the club must get it right, and after all the tumult and change recently, the question burns. Will it be Brazzo and Neppe who get the chance? Or will the house cleaning continue at FC Bayern?