Sommer Slammed: Bayern Munich goalkeeper catches heat after Manchester City loss

Of all the things that went wrong during Bayern Munich’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League, Yann Sommer’s performance was among the few that did not warrant a full-on blasting from the media.

Or so we thought.

Former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfellerf, former Bayern Munich midfielder Didi Hamann, and ex-VfL Bochum manager Peter Neururer are doing some punditry and lambasted Sommer’s positioning (as captured by The Daily Mail):

“These are the centimeters that he is missing,’ Weidenfeller said of Sommer’s attempt to keep out Rodri’s curling shot. Former Bundesliga coach Peter Neururer agreed, saying on Sport 1 that: ‘A goalkeeper with the range and anticipation of Manuel Neuer would probably have kept the ball.’ Former Germany international Didi Hamann laid the blame for both the conceded goals and a poor defensive performance on the 34-year-old. “What happened to Upamecano, that has a lot to do with the goalkeeper. If you’re a bit unsure as a central defender, then you need a goalkeeper who gives you security. For me, the goalkeeper was hopelessly overwhelmed today. You don’t have to show me (the shots he saved), I don’t give a damn! That’s what he’s in goal for, that’s what he’s paid to stop the ball! The goalkeeper has not only unsettled the team today, but also in recent weeks. “You’re going to Manchester. You know a lot has to go right for us to get a result. And then you have a goalkeeper in there who almost shoots the ball in himself after 20 minutes. That’s when you start shaking. I thought when he came, he can do it. I have to reconsider today. I don’t think he’s an option to be a goalkeeper for Bayern next year because he’s played too often in the big games in recent weeks (and) was overwhelmed.”

It did not end there, however. The German national team staff also chimed in, but had far less critical commentary of Sommer:

On Amazon Prime’s coverage of the match, the pundits were a little more circumspect, with Germany head coach Hansi Flick and his assistant Benedikt Howedes refusing to spend too long considering what might have been. Howedes said: ‘Maybe Sommer is missing two or three centimeters at the end of the day. But it’s pointless now to argue about whether Manu (Neuer) would have kept it now.’ Flick agreed that it was “not something you can change.”

Sommer’s positioning might have been questionable at times, but there were bigger issues on the table for for Bayern Munich. Hopefully all of them can be addressed and fixed prior to the weekend.

Interested in an in-depth, two person review of the game? Well then check out our postgame podcast! Chuck and INNN harshly critique everything that went wrong in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City, from individual player performances to tactics, transfers, and the board themselves. Listen to it below or on Spotify.