Brazzo not concerned with mistakes by Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić could only watch as Dayot Upamecano suffered through mistake after mistake in the second half of his club’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the Champions League.

The club executive is not overly concerned, however.

“It happens in football. There’s no reproach for him because he was a very important player and in top form in the past weeks. He’s the most annoyed with himself. We will talk about it but he knows it can happen in football,” Salihamidžić told Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Head coach Thomas Tuchel initially defended Upamecano, but was a little more pointed in his criticism of the defender when speaking to L’Equipe (via Get French Football News as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“He made a few too many mistakes. There were two are three situations where he lacked a bit of concentration and made risky decisions. That should never happen at this level, in this part of the pitch. He will learn from it. We aren’t angry with him. He is still young and he will still make mistakes. But in a match at this level, you have to play without errors to achieve a result,” said Tuchel. “The second goal cost us a lot of confidence. A big mistake too much individually.”

Upamecano will look to bounce back this weekend against Hoffenheim and no matter how you feel about how he performed on the pitch, don’t be an idiot:

FC Bayern defend Dayot Upamecano after the defender was racially abused on Instagram following last night's game



"We all at FC Bayern condemn racism in the strongest possible terms! The whole club stands behind you, Upa!" pic.twitter.com/kpTBxNWGdC — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 12, 2023

Interested in an in-depth, two person review of the game? Well then check out our postgame podcast! Chuck and INNN harshly critique everything that went wrong in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City, from individual player performances to tactics, transfers, and the board themselves. Listen to it below or on Spotify.