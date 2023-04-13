Pundit puts Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano on blast

Former Liverpool FC player Jamie Carragher has went on to successfully make a name for himself as a pundit.

When he was not ripping out push-ups on television or dishing out hot takes on the tube on Tuesday, he was blasting Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano on Twitter.

Upamecano has an absolutely miserable match during Bayern Munich’s 3-0 destruction at the hands of Manchester City and Carragher was there to thumb out his disbelief that Upamecano is a starter for the French national team ahead of Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate:

Upemecano plays ahead of Konate for France #ChampionsLeague #MCIBAY — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 11, 2023

Upamecano, of course, had one of the worst games of his career and certainly one of his worst games since last season. The Frenchman has been stellar this season, but picked a bad night to have a bad night.

Surely, Upamecano and his mates will look to bounce back against Hoffenheim this weekend.

