New podcast reminder! Don't bother with match highlights, just listen to our postgame review as we talk about what went wrong in Bayern Munich's 3-0 loss to Man City. No one is safe from criticism, not the players, not the board, and not even Tuchel.

Pundit puts Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano on blast

Dayot Upamecano is taking a lot of heat.

Manchester City v FC Bayern München: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former Liverpool FC player Jamie Carragher has went on to successfully make a name for himself as a pundit.

When he was not ripping out push-ups on television or dishing out hot takes on the tube on Tuesday, he was blasting Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano on Twitter.

Upamecano has an absolutely miserable match during Bayern Munich’s 3-0 destruction at the hands of Manchester City and Carragher was there to thumb out his disbelief that Upamecano is a starter for the French national team ahead of Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate:

Upamecano, of course, had one of the worst games of his career and certainly one of his worst games since last season. The Frenchman has been stellar this season, but picked a bad night to have a bad night.

Surely, Upamecano and his mates will look to bounce back against Hoffenheim this weekend.

