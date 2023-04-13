Report: Leroy Sané eager for extension with Bayern Munich, talks expected in the fall

According to a report from kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané wants to continue his career in Bavaria and sign a contract extension with the club:

Leroy Sané is open to extending his contract at FC Bayern beyond 2025. Talks could take place in autumn of this year. Until then, Sané wants to bring consistent performances on the pitch and prove his worth. The connection with Thomas Tuchel is good.

The big question for Bayern Munich will be how many of these talented wingers can they keep — and keep happy?

There are many variables that will come into play for Sané’s potential signing (Thomas Tuchel’s personnel preferences, Tuchel’s long-term plan for a formation, etc.), but one of the biggest areas that will have to be examined is the club’s depth at wing.

Sané, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Sadio Mané can all be considered “world class” at the position — and Tuchel previously stated that he would not be opposed to using Jamal Musiala as a winger as well.

Competition will be high...and Bayern Munich could have to make a few tough choices on where to trim some of the fat on its roster as it hopes to build up a war chest to pursue a top-flight striker during the summer transfer window.