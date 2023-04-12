Report: There is a chance Bayern Munich would sack Sadio Mané for punching Leroy Sané, while other players bristle at his actions

News of Bayern Munich player Sadio Mané striking fellow Bavarian Leroy Sané in the aftermath of a crushing 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League has been circulating the news for a while now.

These reports have largely been focused on the shock factor of such a thing happening. The question now is, after the dust is starting to settle from the incident, what does the club do in response?

A report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, hints at what action the club might take. The report states that club is discussing “all kinds of possible consequences”, but the three that are named in the report are a fine, a suspension or even total separation from Mané.

The latter might seem like a drastic measure to take, but the report also mentions that “several players are critical of Mané” and even that they “don’t expect him to stay at the club for long.” Whether that means they expect him to get sacked or to get sold soon is unclear, but that does not sound good for the Senegalese star.

Mané has, after all, largely disappointed following his headline grabbing move from Liverpool FC last summer. Bayern may already be considering moving him on and, to put things lightly, punching his teammate does not seem likely to help Mané’s case much. It is, of course, too soon to make real predictions. Perhaps Mané will help Bayern stage a dramatic comeback against Manchester City next week and all will be forgiven. But, for now, we’ll just have to wait and see how things unfold.