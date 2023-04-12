Bild: Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane came to blows after Bayern Munich lost to Manchester City

We keep saying it like it’s a cliché, but there truly is never a dull moment if you’re a Bayern Munich fan. According to a breaking news report by Bild, Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane had a physical altercation after full time during the Manchester City game last night which left marks on Sane’s face. The duo had to be separated by teammates.

Per the report, Mane and Sane had an argument on the pitch last night, which continued after the final whistle. Mane apparently took issue with the way Sane spoke to him on the pitch, then suddenly attacked the younger man and left a mark on his lip (per eyewitness accounts).

The trigger for the argument was apparently in the 83rd minute, where Mane apparently ran into space for a through ball rather than coming short to receive the ball. This led to a heated exchange between the two players on the pitch, which was captured by photographers at the stadium.

According to Bild, the fight only died down after the two players were separated by their teammates. Sane had to be sent out of the dressing room in order to calm down. Bayern Munich did not want to comment on the incident and possible consequences for the parties involved.

If this is true, then this is a very bad look for Sadio Mane, who is the club’s new signing and a senior player in the dressing room. This also echoes a reported incident between him and Julian Nagelsmann earlier in the season, where Mane allegedly confronted the former Bayern coach angrily in the dressing room after being left out of the starting lineup versus PSG. The Bayern bosses will need to deal with this swiftly, as a pattern of behavior like this cannot be tolerated.

As for dressing room harmony, well ... we can safely say that it’s been shattered.

Interested in an in-depth, two person review of the game? Well then check out our postgame podcast! Chuck and INNN harshly critique everything that went wrong in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City, from individual player performances to tactics, transfers, and the board themselves. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!