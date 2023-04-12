Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn won’t let team feel sorry for itself after Manchester City debacle

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn did not like what he saw from his club as it dropped an eye-opening 3-0 decision to Manchester City in the Champions League, but he won’t allow the player to sulk about their current position.

“We’re of course disappointed. I think we had imagined things differently. Manchester City is an absolute world class team if not the best in Europe. Football is all about results, but I think we had our chances today,” Kahn said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We conceded a long shot, then had our chances and got off to a very good start in the 2nd half. At this level against such a team, you shouldn’t allow anything, shouldn’t make mistakes because they are punished immediately. After the 2-0 we had problems and conceded the third.”

Kahn was adamant that the team needs to re-focus on the Bundesliga and prepare to face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

“Now it doesn’t help to lament ourselves and see everything negative. We still have a big chance to win the league title, so we should turn our focus to Saturday, and then there’s still a second leg,” said Kahn. “I know things are not looking good, but I experienced incredible things in football. It’s our duty to give and try everything in the second leg and show our fans in Munich and all over the world that we don’t give up and we try everything.”

Does Bayern Munich have a miracle at the Allianz Arena in its holster?

