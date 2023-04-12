Taking a mulligan: Report says Bayern Munich won’t evaluate Thomas Tuchel’s performance until next season

Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl issued an interesting report that was captured by @iMiaSanMia, which might — or might not — surprise some fans.

Per Altschäffl, the Bayern Munich bosses, who unceremoniously sacked Julian Nagelsmann over fears the team would not be ready for the heightened setting of the Champions League, will not really evaluate Thomas Tuchel until next season:

Bayern bosses promised Tuchel that his work will only be really evaluated starting from next season. The coaching change was supposed to give the team a new impetus, but Tuchel’s ideas regarding tactics and squad planning will materialize when he gets more time.

The willingness to potentially punt this season (which appears to be now in mid-flight) in an effort to secure Tuchel before he could move on leaves the board open to criticism. While Bayern Munich did lose its last match under Nagelsmann, the team was, overall, in a very good place moving forward.

Now, however, Tuchel is grasping at straws and searching for solutions on whom to play and where each player fits best. At this time of year, that is a recipe for disaster — as we saw in the team’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

