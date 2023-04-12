 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New podcast alert ... Don't bother with match highlights, just listen to our postgame review as we talk about what went wrong in Bayern Munich's 3-0 loss to Man City. No one is safe from criticism, not the players, not the board, and not even Tuchel.

Filed under:

All dressed up and nowhere to go: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller mostly watched Manchester City smash his team

Bayern Munich’s starting XI was...questionable.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Manchester City v FC Bayern Münich: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller was left out of the starting XI by new coach Thomas Tuchel and only entered the game in the 80th minute after the game was too fare gone too affect.

It was likely a harrowing experience for the veteran, who likely watched the team’s attack flounder its way right out of the Champions League with an abhorrent performance during the team’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

Müller, however, was not going to get drawn into controversy by criticizing Tuchel or his teammates. Instead, he focused on ensuring the team got back on track this weekend against Hoffenheim. The veteran is fully aware of the effect that this kind of loss can have on a team’s psyche.

“We’re not in a good position now. It’s difficult to keep the heads up now. We want to get 3 points against Hoffenheim and then prepare for the second leg. Everything is possible in football,” Müller told Abendzeitung’s Patrick Strasser (via @iMiaSanMia).

Everything is, indeed, possible, but Bayern Munich will need a superior effort to find a way past Manchester City. At this stage, securing the Bundesliga will likely become the primary focus of club.

Interested in an in-depth, two person review of the game? Well then check out our postgame podcast! Chuck and INNN harshly critique everything that went wrong in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City, from individual player performances to tactics, transfers, and the board themselves. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

In This Stream

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: 2023 Champions League Quarter Final first leg full coverage

View all 29 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works