All dressed up and nowhere to go: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller mostly watched Manchester City smash his team

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller was left out of the starting XI by new coach Thomas Tuchel and only entered the game in the 80th minute after the game was too fare gone too affect.

It was likely a harrowing experience for the veteran, who likely watched the team’s attack flounder its way right out of the Champions League with an abhorrent performance during the team’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

Müller, however, was not going to get drawn into controversy by criticizing Tuchel or his teammates. Instead, he focused on ensuring the team got back on track this weekend against Hoffenheim. The veteran is fully aware of the effect that this kind of loss can have on a team’s psyche.

“We’re not in a good position now. It’s difficult to keep the heads up now. We want to get 3 points against Hoffenheim and then prepare for the second leg. Everything is possible in football,” Müller told Abendzeitung’s Patrick Strasser (via @iMiaSanMia).

Everything is, indeed, possible, but Bayern Munich will need a superior effort to find a way past Manchester City. At this stage, securing the Bundesliga will likely become the primary focus of club.

