Matthijs de Ligt thinks Bayern Munich gave the game away vs. Manchester City

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt was not thrilled with his team’s result as the Bavarians fell Manchester 3-0 in the Champions League.

The Dutchman lamented how poorly the group performed on the big stage at Etihad Stadium.

“It was 3-0, but they had chances to make it four or five. I think we gave the game away. City had a big chance in the first half, but we had one too through (Jamal) Musiala. It’s a shame to give the game away like that,” De Ligt told Prime Video (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We had our chances, not as many as Manchester City, they played a lot better. Of course it sucks to give it away like that.”

In a match where his fellow backliners struggled mightily, De Ligt battled through a rolled ankle to try and give the appearance of some stability in front of Yann Sommer. With a 3-0 deficit heading into the second leg of this tie, however, Bayern Munich might need the Dutchman to put on his goal-scoring boots more than his defending cleats for the next match.

