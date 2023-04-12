 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New podcast alert ... Don't bother with match highlights, just listen to our postgame review as we talk about what went wrong in Bayern Munich's 3-0 loss to Man City. No one is safe from criticism, not the players, not the board, and not even Tuchel.

Matthijs de Ligt thinks Bayern Munich gave the game away vs. Manchester City

Bayern Munich fell apart in the second half against Manchester City.

CSmith1919
Manchester City v FC Bayern Munich: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt was not thrilled with his team’s result as the Bavarians fell Manchester 3-0 in the Champions League.

The Dutchman lamented how poorly the group performed on the big stage at Etihad Stadium.

“It was 3-0, but they had chances to make it four or five. I think we gave the game away. City had a big chance in the first half, but we had one too through (Jamal) Musiala. It’s a shame to give the game away like that,” De Ligt told Prime Video (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We had our chances, not as many as Manchester City, they played a lot better. Of course it sucks to give it away like that.”

In a match where his fellow backliners struggled mightily, De Ligt battled through a rolled ankle to try and give the appearance of some stability in front of Yann Sommer. With a 3-0 deficit heading into the second leg of this tie, however, Bayern Munich might need the Dutchman to put on his goal-scoring boots more than his defending cleats for the next match.

Interested in an in-depth, two person review of the game? Well then check out our postgame podcast! Chuck and INNN harshly critique everything that went wrong in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City, from individual player performances to tactics, transfers, and the board themselves. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

