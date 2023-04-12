Yann Sommer rues Bayern Munich’s missed chances in 3-0 loss to Manchester City

Despite having a handful of chances to score, Bayern Munich slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals tie. Pep Guardiola’s side were well and truly the better team on the night, and it really never looked to be in doubt for the reigning Premier League champions. A finely-taken strike from Rodri, a header from Bernardo Silva and and Erling Haaland strike sealed the deal for the first leg for City, leaving Bayern with a mountain to climb in the return leg at the Allianz Arena.

On the overall balance, Bayern registered four chances on target to City’s nine, so they did have their chances to score, despite City’s resolute defensive shape and pressing traps all over the pitch. John Stones was voted UEFA’s player of the match, typifying how disciplined Guardiola’s side was off the ball and in defense. Leroy Sane had the lion’s share of chances that forced Ederson into making decent saves, but Yann Sommer was equally as busy in addition to the three goals Bayern conceded.

After the match, the Swiss goalkeeper wasn’t pleased with the amount of chances Bayern wasted. “3-0 is too much, we had chances but we made too many mistakes. We’ll see in the second leg. We will have to come back with a lot of confidence,” he told beIN Sports France (via @iMiaSanMia).

Of course, the back line in front of him didn’t exactly make matters any easier in terms of keeping chances out. Dayot Upamecano had a handful of dangerous individual mistakes himself that could’ve proved costly had City capitalized on them.

“We had chances but we knew we had to be compact, defend well. We did well sometimes but in the end, 3-0 is too much. Things always change when you change coaches because they have their own ideas and style. We had chances but weren’t efficient today,” Sommer continued, perhaps alluding to the fact that they’ve only had a short period of time with new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel has gotten the better of Guardiola before in the Champions League in the 2021 final with Chelsea, but perhaps it was too little too late in terms of being ready for this first leg and what City came at Bayern with.

