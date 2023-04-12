Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich (Champions League QF)

Well that’s it then. Bayern Munich are out of the UEFA Champions League. Since winning the treble in 2020, the quarter finals seem like they’ve become an impassible wall that this squad cannot get past. Manchester City showed this group of players a different level of football as they overwhelmed possibly the most mediocre Bayern Munich team we’ve seen in years. The second leg is reduced to a formality now.

Here are our talking points from the game:

The horrible decision to bench Thomas Muller in a game this big.

Dayot Upamecano’s huge mistake compared to the season he’s been having.

The abject performance of the offense. Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman — all not good enough.

“Captain” Joshua Kimmich’s complete lack of leadership on the big stage.

INNN’s conspiracy theory about Kimmich.

How much blame does the board bear for this elimination?

Shouldn’t this loss also come back on Thomas Tuchel?

