Thomas Tuchel still holding out for a comeback after Bayern Munich’s deflating 3-0 loss to Manchester City

Bayern Munich were properly kicked aside by Manchester City after a 3-0 at the Emptyhad stadium. The minute Thomas Müller started on the bench, everyone knew what was going to happen. Pep Guardiola is in the driving seat while Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel is left scrambling for an answer in time for the second leg, in which he says it is still possible to mount a serious charge for the semifinals of the Champions League.

“It will be a difficult task, of course,” Tuchel said (Abenzeitung’s Patrick Strasser via @iMiaSanMia). “Football is football and a match in Germany is a match in Germany. Everything can happen. It will not be over until we are under the shower.”

Although the team clearly lacked in all areas, the 49-year-old coach said that they gave too many goals away and should’ve gotten at least one goal. “I think we deserved at least one goal and gave away one or two too many,” lamented Tuchel. “I think my players were lacking in confidence and form. Of course, the result is bitter. But I fell in love with my team today, the way they performed. Even if it sounds strange, that was a lot of fun.”

Bayern were caught lacking in all of Man City’s goals and ultimately paid the price for it. “We were punished in phases in which we were the better team; we were simply brutally punished”, Tuchel conceded (UEFA via @iMiaSanMia). “I thought our performance was very good until 2-0. I don’t want to talk down the result; I saw a very good performance until the 70th minute.”

