Match awards from Bayern Munich’s disappointing 3-0 loss vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League

Jersey Swap: Manchester City

The entire Manchester City squad. I cannot pick on player whether it was Rodri’s superb shot, Erling Haaland’s quick thinking, or City’s defensive acumen they all deserve it. While I could get into the reality that FC Bayern’s board caused this disaster I will give the proper respect to a well-oiled Manchester City team. While I always will have respect for Pep for his time at Bayern, he really has Manchester City rolling. Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji stifled Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sané all game, Stones and the midfield stuffed up Jamal Musiala

Der Kaiser: Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard was the only defender who did not have an abhorrent match. I won’t even get into Dayot Upamecano (who, for what it is worth, he had been nothing short of exceptional all year up until this match), Alphonso Davies (dude needs a reset) or Matthijs de Ligt (overall average day, thankfully). Yann Sommer, while making some great saves let in a relatively weak header in to make it 2-0. The first and third goal I cannot blame Yann for, but for the most part, he seemed extremely wobbly with the ball at his feet.

Fußballgott: No One

Sorry, I dont have one for you. Joshua Kimmich, Musiala and Leon Goretzka were all utterly forgettable all match. No one in the Bayern midfield made a difference.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sané

Leroy Sané provided the only spark of attack on this team. Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry were invisible. Thomas Müller got all of 10 minutes (utterly, and I mean utterly inexcusable from Thomas Tuchel).

Meister of the Match: No One

I have no one that wears a FC Bayern kid earning a man of the Match. While I could technically do Benjamin Pavard or Leroy Sané, neither earned it. Honestly, no Bayern Munich player deserves earning a Man of the Match award for this disaster. If I was humorous, I’d give it Bernardo Silva or Nathan Aké. Maybe even Julian Nagelsmann who is probably laughing all the way to the bank with his paycheck after the board dismissed him. Almost like that was a terrible decision.

Thomas Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich in March with a potential treble up for grabs.



Since then, they've been eliminated from the DFB Pokal by Freiburg and are already down 3-0 in the first leg of the UCL quarterfinals pic.twitter.com/JhtcJkrxSk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 11, 2023

