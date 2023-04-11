The Prodigal Son returns: Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané heads back to Manchester City for Champions League tilt

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané’s transfer to the club from Manchester City was one of the biggest, most anticipate personnel moves in recent history in Bavaria.

The long, arduous transfer saga culminated with the Bavarians getting the man they want to help lead the next generation of wingers on Säbener Straße.

Now, Sané will return to Etihad Stadium in the first high-profile match-up between the clubs since he left Pep Guardiola’s side — and the 27-year-old is ready.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I had a wonderful time at City and still have a few friends in the team to this day. I lived in the same house with Ilkay Gündogan at the time. We’re still very good friends,” Sané told Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I also get along very well with John Stones and Kyle Walker. I’m looking forward to seeing all the familiar faces again and, of course, to the stadium and the fans.”

Sané had some good times in England and is happy to have made the initial move to play in the Premier League.

“My best experience (at City) was probably the Premier League in 2018 – my first really big title in professional football. We set a Premier League record with 100 points, we were very strong and hungry for success,” Sané said.

The Germany international’s inclusion in the starting XI is no sure thing given the talent and depth in Bayern Munich’s attack. With Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, and Sadio Mane also vying for starting positions against Manchester City, things could get dicey during Sané’s return.

Either way, he will be ready and willing to go.

“In my opinion, a more difficult draw would not have been possible at the moment. They’re a world-class team, they have outstanding qualities and they have a world-class coach who knows how to use those strengths,” said Sané. “I think we have a very, very strong team and can compete with anyone in Europe. We’ve had a very convincing season so far, particularly in the Champions League, and now we want to build on that.”

Interested in a very in-depth (and potentially depressing) look at Bayern Munich's upcoming game versus Man City? How will Tuchel line up without a striker? Should Joao Cancelo start?

