NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our newest episode is now live! We have a (rather gloomy) preview of the Manchester City game, an in-depth discussion on Sadio Mane's issues, whether Bayern should sign a new striker, and more! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Bayern Munich pushed all its chips in on Erling Haaland, but Manchester City won the hand

Another subplot for Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City.

By CSmith1919
Southampton FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

With a strong feeling that Robert Lewandowski was in his waning days with the club, Bayern Munich went all-in to get former Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Unfortunately for the Bavarians, Manchester City’s vaunted bank account was just a bit bigger than Bayern Munich’s coffers, which ultimately led the Norwegian scoring machine to ink a deal to play in the Premier League.

But how far did Bayern Munich actually go?

Pretty damn far according to kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern were prepared to break their salary cap for Erling Haaland last year and pay him around €35m/year gross, in addition to paying the €75m release clause. In the end, City topped Bayern’s offer and FCB couldn’t keep up. Haaland’s choice was between Bayern and City.

It is refreshing to know that Bayern Munich literally did everything it could to try and get Haaland to sign. As expected by many Bundesliga fans, the Norwegian star has gone on to dominate the Premier League and is now aiming to knocking Bayern Munich out of the Champions League.

Interested in a very in-depth (and potentially depressing) look at Bayern Munich’s upcoming game versus Man City? How will Tuchel line up without a striker? Should Joao Cancelo start? We talk about all that and more in our latest podcast episode. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

