Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt preparing for monster match-up in Manchester City’s Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt inked a deal with the club for this purpose: To be a part of the biggest match-ups on the biggest stage.

When it comes to world football, facing Manchester City and star striker Erling Haaland in the Champions League might be as big as it gets.

“Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world and in very good form. Manchester City is a very good team in general. We have to stay focused with our entire team. We have to be at our best tomorrow,” De Ligt said. “The most important thing is that we won and took the three points. It doesn’t matter who scores the goals, just that we win. The game is of course complicated. It’s important that we organize the defense well. Haaland is a very good player, but it’ll be difficult for him without the good passes from his teammates. We have to put in a top performance with the whole team.”

However, De Ligt likes where his squad is at right now and how they are playing.

“We have a good atmosphere in the team. We’re very motivated for (City) — I can’t wait for the game,” said De Ligt.

So far, under Thomas Tuchel, Bayern Munich has played a back four, but the team has proven it can play a back three if strategy for the match requires it.

“I feel comfortable with both systems. I’m glad it’s not my decision to make,” De Ligt said.