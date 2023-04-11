 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Dayot Upamecano is looking forward to match against Manchester City (and Erling Haaland)

The French defender isn’t scared of Erling Haaland it seems.

By Jack Laushway
FC Bayern München Training Session And Press Conference Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Dayot Upamecano and the Bayern Munich defense have a huge task ahead of them on Tuesday. That task is to stop Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker is in form yet again and looking incredibly dangerous. On the other hand, Upamecano and Matthijs De Ligt are looking like they can bring Bayern to dreamland.

Upamecano has emerged as one of the best defenders in the world this season and showed up in big games in the World Cup for France. He never backs down from a tough match and has spoken on how excited he is to play Manchester City.

Upamecano made sure to give credit to their opponents but also backed up the Bavarians as well. Bayern have shut down Erling Haaland before, but Manchester City is a whole different beast. Bayern’s defense have looked great in recent weeks but this is another huge test this week. However, if Bayern’s defenders play anything like they did against Paris Saint-Germain, Munich is in good hands.

