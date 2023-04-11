Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

It feels like barely any time has passed since Thomas Tuchel got hired by Bayern Munich, and here he is coaching in a Champions League quarter final. The circumstances are rather unique since coaches never get fired this late in the season if they’re still in the CL, but Bayern is a rather unique club.

This time it’s not Villarreal, but Manchester City who stand between the Bavarians and a long-desired UCL semi final. It’ll be the first time Pep Guardiola has faced his former team in his time as coach of Man City, which is crazy when you think about how many games these two teams tend to play in Europe every year. He’ll be facing the coach who denied him the ultimate prize in the 2021 final, who he knows well from his time at BVB and Chelsea.

Bayern Munich will not have a striker in this game. There are questions about Joao Cancelo and whether he should start. Joshua Kimmich is a yellow card away from missing the second leg with a suspension. Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane, and Serge Gnabry are woefully out of form. It’s all very challenging from a coach’s perspective. Yet, these are the games you have to win to be counted among Europe’s best.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time: 9:00 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

