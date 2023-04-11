Kingsley Coman stresses importance of confidence ahead of Bayern Munich - Manchester City Champions League clash

Bayern Munich has had their domestic slip-ups this season in the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, but the Champions League is one competition where they’ve yet to skip a beat. They’ve won all eight of their matches thus far between the group and knockout stages of the tournament and comprehensively dispatched of Paris Saint-Germain over two legs, winning 3-0 on aggregate. Now, the stage for the most mouth-watering tie of the quarter-final is set as Bayern first travel to the Etihad to take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, with the return leg in Munich slated to take place on Wednesday, April 19th.

Bayern shook off their DFB-Pokal defeat to SC Freiburg by beating them 1-0 in the Bundesliga this past weekend and in the the Premier League, City had a confidence with Arsenal dropping points to Liverpool and taking care of their own business at Southampton. Case in point, both City and Bayern have every reason to come into the Champions League tie with every bit of confidence.

It’s confidence that Bayern winger Kingsley Coman said would be one of the most important things his side can have going into the massive clash against the reigning Premier League champions. “We have to defend with a lot of energy and be very motivated to play as FC Bayern, with confidence, willingness - we just have to give everything,” he recently told FCBayernTV (via @iMiaSanMia).

Between the two sides in the Champions League altogether, honors are even, as both side have one and loss three times from the six times they’ve previously met one another at various stages of the competition before. But Bayern, on paper, has the better Champions League form this season and they’ve already beaten clubs like Barcelona, Inter Milan, and PSG to get to where they’re at, which Coman said gives them every bit of belief to press on. “We’ve won every game so far, it’s amazing when you play against such strong opponents. If we’re at out best, anything can happen. We know we can do it, but we have to give everything to win,” he enthused.

Still, though, City pose a massive threat to Bayern and Guardiola’s side have been in a very solid run of form as of late. They’ve won eight straight across all competitions and have welcomed back Erling Haaland from what was a relatively brief injury layover. Different players have also started to gain positive runs of momentum for City, like Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez, Ilkay Gundogan, and Kevin De Bruyne — they have absolutely no shortage of threats, which Coman is well aware of. “City play good football, like all Pep Guardiola teams. Now with Haaland they can play even more in depth. They have a lot of strong players on the wing. It’s a very complete team, just like us. Haaland is a very good player, he scored goals against us, but didn’t win,” he explained.

