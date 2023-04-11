 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Manchester City’s Ruben Dias says his team is “sharp”, “ready” for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City is going to be a battle.

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias respects Bayern Munich — and its vast array of attackers — but does not fear the Bundesliga power.

“It will be a balanced game between very two good teams. We know we are up against a different side and obviously the Premier League is different than Bundesliga. We know it will be a balanced game between us. We are very sharp and ready,” Dias said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As for those aforementioned attacking players, Dias things his team’s group is no slouch, either.

“We’ve got our own players too. We’ll see on the pitch,” said Dias.

One aspect of the match that will potentially be interesting to watch is if Joao Cancelo starts against his parent club.

“It will be strange. It will be good to play against him again, especially after our time here together. We have built a special relationship so we’ve been in contact, but when the game starts each will be on their own side,” Dias said.

Finally, Dias is familiar with new Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel, but the late coaching change definitely will alter preparations Manchester City.

“Suddenly everything [preparations] changes, it’s the most difficult thing to catch up on. We will do our best to be ready,” said Dias.

