Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka talks magical music, team’s UCL dominance this season, and MORE!

For Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, the magic of the Champions League starts with the music.

“The Champions League anthem is the best thing there is. You can’t listen to it enough. Every time you get goosebumps. When I listened to it as a child I always imagined standing there on the pitch, waving at the fans in the stadium before kick-off. It’s a dream come true that this is actually happening,” Goretzka told UEFA.com in a lengthy interview. The Champions League is simply unique. In the days before a match, you train with the Champions League ball and, at some point, you start to say to yourself, ‘There’s a Champions League night coming.’ It’s really special, some kind of magic. You can’t compare it to other competitions.”

Bayern Munich’s run through the competition this season has been nothing short of incredible. However, the team has a new coach now and will be tested by Premier League power Manchester City.

“If you look at the results so far, we have been very dominant this season. I think a lot of people in Germany gasped when they first saw our group. It was called the group of death with Milan, Barcelona and Bayern. It was clear one of those three big clubs would have to exit the competition at the group stage but we were sure it wasn’t going to be us, and we went into it with this attitude. In the end, we came through the group stage very confidently,” Goretzka said. “If you look at the matches, then it has to be said there were one or two awkward moments. In particular the first half against Barcelona, we have to admit we were lucky there not to fall behind, and if we had lost the situation would have been very different. However, it’s obvious when playing such teams that you’re not always going to be in control for 90 minutes, so we can be very pleased about what we did.”

With one Champions League title to his name, Goretzka understands the significance of winning the competition. It is an achievement and a feeling that he desperately wants to experience once again.

“It’s certainly the Everest of club football. I won’t ever forget how, in the 92nd minute [of the 2020 final], we had a throw-in at the back on the left and I didn’t think the referee was going to blow his whistle at that moment,” Goretzka said. “I was sure there were still two minutes to play against Paris but then he blew up and it was like a film, everything happened in front of me. It was like being a child again when the anthem came on and you dreamt about playing in such a game someday. All of a sudden you’d won it and that was my greatest success to date.”

