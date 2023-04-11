Champions League rival watch: Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says cup form is different to league form

Bayern Munich are going to be following up their scrappy 1-0 win over SC Freiburg with a date with Manchester City. Some people (me included) weren’t convinced by Bayern’s performance against the Black Forest club in the Bundesliga, but maybe we shouldn’t think of league form carrying over to cup games. At least that’s what Pep Guardiola said, who saw his Man City smash Southampton 4-1 in their last Premier League match.

“In this competition it’s not about the form in the Premier League”, Guardiola said in a press conference (via @iMiaSanMia). “What counts is how you perform in the 90 minutes. This competition is good, it doesn’t count what you did three days ago. You have to be perfect for 90 minutes. Tomorrow night, we’ve to be ready.”

Despite the Bavarians’ iffy outing in in Southwestern Germany, Pep is adamant that the Rekordmeister are a good team. “Bayern are so creative, with very good attacking players”, Pep said. “We have to score goals, it’s a good test for us. Like I said before, when we start the game, we have to perform at our best”.

It is apparent that Pep still thinks highly of Bayern, which is why he didn’t pass up the chance to coach for the club in 2013. “When Bayern Munich call, you have to go”, declared the Catalan. “This train only passes once. I don’t regret it one second and won’t forget how they took care of my family”.

Interested in a very in-depth (and potentially depressing) look at Bayern Munich’s upcoming game versus Man City? How will Tuchel line up without a striker? Should Joao Cancelo start? We talk about all that and more in our latest podcast episode. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

