Bayern Munich exec “optimistic” and looking for “motivated” squad against Manchester City

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić was part of the group that decided to axe Julian Nagelsmann and roll with Thomas Tuchel at an absolutely critical juncture of the season.

Now, the club executive is looking to see if the gamble will pay off.

“We are looking forward to the game and are very optimistic. We know what we can do, have self-confidence and are looking forward to the Champions League,” Salihamidžić told FCBayern.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We need a good team performance. Everyone must have a good day. Each of us is highly motivated. It’s a game that could also be the final. Manchester City are in top form, but we did very well too.”

Bayern Munich has not been in the best form since firing Nagelsmann, but Tuchel has a track record of being able to best Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola on the biggest of stages.

Can the former Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea FC boss coax that kind of effort from this group of Bavarians?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Interested in a very in-depth (and potentially depressing) look at Bayern Munich’s upcoming game versus Man City? How will Tuchel line up without a striker? Should Joao Cancelo start? We talk about all that and more in our latest podcast episode. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

