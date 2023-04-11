Pep Guardiola compares Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel with Julian Nagelsmann

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will be taking on Bayern Munich in the Champions League in what is a big test for both teams. Thomas Tuchel will be overseeing the Bavarians’ gameplay in midweek when everyone thought that former coach Julian Nagelsmann will get a chance to redeem himself after the QF exit last time out. Granted that this is still a loose end, Pep decided to compare Bayern’s current and previous manager.

“Both are creative managers,” the Catalan coach said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It would’ve been difficult against Nagelsmann and it will be difficult against Tuchel.”

To this day, people were caught off guard as Bayern suddenly sacked Nagelsmann despite the talk of backing him. Pep is one of those people. “I was surprised [when Nagelsmann got sacked]. I cannot give a real opinion. When a manager is sacked and the next manager is doing well, people say it’s a good decision. When the opposite happens, they miss the old manager.”

Interested in a very in-depth (and potentially depressing) look at Bayern Munich’s upcoming game versus Man City? How will Tuchel line up without a striker? Should Joao Cancelo start? We talk about all that and more in our latest podcast episode. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

