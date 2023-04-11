DFB-Pokal draw: Bayern Munich’s conquerors draw the strongest side

Bayern Munich is out of the DFB-Pokal but the competition will continue for two more rounds — the semifinal and the final. The draw for the semifinals was made on Sunday and in a repeat of last season’s final Freiburg was drawn against RB Leipzig.

This might be unfortunate for Freiburg as despite being a man up and a goal up, they conceded late in last season’s final and proceeded to lose the title on penalties. However, as another one of the teams left in the competition knows very well (ahem.. Frankfurt), sometimes, losing a final or a semifinal is impetus to go ahead and win the title. Freiburg kept Bayern Munich reasonably quiet over 90 minutes, there is no reason they shouldn’t keep Leipzig quiet and get a result.

A team with recent experience (aside from Leipzig) of winning this title which is still in this competition is Eintracht Frankfurt; they drew the lowest ranked Bundesliga side among the sides left in this competition, VfB Stuttgart. After an impressive start in the league this season when they seemed like title contenders, Frankfurt’s form fell and they are now fighting for a European spot; having won both the Europa League and the DFB-Pokal in recent memory, Frankfurt knows how to win cup competitions and might be the team that wins it all in the end.

Either way, both ties are exciting and should eventually lead up to an exciting final! The semifinals are set for early May.