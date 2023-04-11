Bavarian Loan Works: Nübel has zero saves, Tillman loses to Celtic, Sabitzer contributes in win

It was another interesting week for Bayern Munich loanees. Sabitzer was the only one that actually played in the match where his team won. There were also a larger amount of loanees left off of the 18-man squad and some that were left on the bench that we normally see at least make an appearance as a substitute. Read about each loanee here:

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Monaco travelled to play Nantes in league play on Sunday. Two first half goals had Nübel’s side up at the break, even though a save was not required of him. The second half was almost the opposite of the first, as Nantes scored two goals to save a draw at home. Unfortunately, Nübel did not make a save the whole game.

Monaco will host Lorient in league play on Sunday.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Tillman started and played for 69 minutes against Rangers’ Old Firm rivals — Celtics. During his time of the field, Tillman only completed 71% of his passes and was not able to create any big chances for his team. He had one shot, but it was way off target. This was a big drop off after his brace last week. Rangers fell again to Celtic 3-2.

Ranchers will host St Mirren on Saturday in league play.

England - Premier League

Marcel Sabitzer is the only player on loan in the Premier League.

Marcel Sabitzer - Manchester United

Sabitzer started for United in their league match against Everton on Saturday. Although he did not score, he had three shots — all from inside the box. One was blocked, one was over the bar, and one was blocked. He also created one big chance for his team and also contributed on the defensive side of the ball too. Sabitzer was subbed out in the 76th minute when United was already up 2-0, which would be the final score.

United will resume their Europa League campaign on Thursday when they host Sevilla in the first leg of the quarterfinals. They will also travel to face Nottingham Forest in league play on Sunday.

England - Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig - Leicester City

Leicester City WFC dd not play this week due to the FIFA international break.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Dutch Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vidovic was not in the 18-man matchday squad for Vitesse’s 2-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles.

Next up for Vitesse is an away game at NEC Nijmegen.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh started and played the full 90 minutes for Regensburg. He had two shots on the day, both from just outside the box. The first was blocked, but the other was from a freekick in stoppage time of second half and forced a save on what would have been the game-winner. Singh also created five chances for his teammates but did not pick up an assist for either of Regenburg’s goals. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Regensburg will be on the road on to Greuther Fürth on Friday.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Bright Arrey-Mbi was on the bench for Hannover 96’s match in Hamburg against HSV, but never made it onto the field. HSV beat Hannover 6-1!

Hannover will host Heidenheim on Friday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was also in the match along with fellow Bayern Loanee, Singh. He also started and played the full 90 minutes. Lawrence was very good on defense. He won 100% of his tackles, had four clearances, one interception, and six recoveries. On the attack, he created a chance for his team to score, but he also missed a big chance — his headed shot from six yards out was saved after a corner kick. The teams split the points after scoring two goals each.

Magdeburg will host Sandhausen on Saturday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni was not in the 18-man squad for Saarbrücken’s 2-2 draw away to Zwenkau.

Saarbrücken will host Dynamo Dresden on Friday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski was not in the 18-man matchday squad for Aue’s 5-2 road loss to Hallescher FC.

Italy - Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in the Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic – Cosenza

Cosenza did not play this week. They play Monday at Palermo and then will host Cittadella on Saturday.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Rhein was on the bench for the match, but was not used in Lustenau’s 1-0 win over Alltach.

Lustenau will host Wolfsberger AC on Saturday.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis was not in the 18-man matchday squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-1 loss at Rapid Wien.

Klagenfurt will host Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu was not in the 18-man matchday squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-1 loss at Rapid Wien.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu was not in the 18-man matchday squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-1 loss at Rapid Wien.