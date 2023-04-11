 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our newest episode is now live! We have a (rather gloomy) preview of the Manchester City game, an in-depth discussion on Sadio Mane's issues, whether Bayern should sign a new striker, and more! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Oliver Kahn eases Champions League pressure for Bayern Munich

In it to win it! Or no worries if not, if it’s too much trouble. Anything can happen.

By zippy86
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen Unveils Newly Signed Head Coach Thomas Tuchel Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Bayern Munich made the gutsy call to pull the plug on their Julian Nagelsmann experiment, with the club’s sliding performances in the spotlight and a treble on the line. Those treble dreams have now faded to a double, and Bayern — who have been in glistening form in the Champions League this season — nevertheless have a titanic bout against Manchester City to get through next.

All that’s got CEO Oliver Kahn tempering expectations.

“We cannot say we must win the Champions League. Of course we want to win it, but it’s not something you can plan,” Kahn explained on Bild TV after the team’s Der Klassiker win (via @iMiaSanMia). “Now we have an opponent that, in my opinion, is even stronger than Paris. They showed that yesterday against Liverpool, and [Erling] Haaland didn’t even play.”

Indeed, even the best team in the world, firing on all cylinders and having endured zero disruption, would find Guardiola’s City a formidable task.

“Everything can happen in such a tie. It could go to penalties, you can win but you can also lose. You simply cannot make a prediction.”

Those are the options! But Bayern have some reason for confidence. Their new manager Thomas Tuchel, on short notice and with a weaker Chelsea side a few years ago, won the UCL Final over Guardiola’s high-flying City. Could history repeat? Perhaps if Bayern can stay relaxed about it.

Interested in a very in-depth (and potentially depressing) look at Bayern Munich’s upcoming game versus Man City? How will Tuchel line up without a striker? Should Joao Cancelo start? We talk about all that and more in our latest podcast episode. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: 2023 Champions League Quarter Final first leg full coverage

View all 13 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works