Deep down...who is Robert Lewandowski rooting for between Bayern Munich and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City?

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City is definitely the marquee match-up of the Champions League this season. This will be the first time that Bayern will be playing Pep Guardiola’s team in a competitive match. No one knows for sure who will advance between the two teams, so let me call in former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund hitman Robert Lewandowski. He says that he can’t decide on the outcome.

We saw his quotes on the match here where the Polish star gave a quick take on the tie — but who would the FC Barcelona attacker root for?

Probably no one, but Lewandowski could have a little bit of a rooting interest and here’s why: Lewy has some form of history with both Bayern and Man City. Why? Because it involves his old club (Bayern) and his old coach (Pep at City). Not to mention Bayern tried to sign Erling Haaland behind Lewy’s back, something that irked the Pole and therefore forced a move to FC Barcelona. Haaland is of course now at Man City banging in goals.

Have Bayern got the goods to go the whole way? Depends. We get either Chelsea FC or Real Madrid in the semifinals if we get there and a 75% chance to get an Italian team from the other side of the bracket once we reach the final. With new coach Thomas Tuchel at the helm—someone who has pulled off the feat of winning the UCL while being a midseason appointment—it’s not out of the question.

Interested in a very in-depth (and potentially depressing) look at Bayern Munich’s upcoming game versus Man City? How will Tuchel line up without a striker? Should Joao Cancelo start? We talk about all that and more in our latest podcast episode. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!